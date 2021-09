DNA: Story of Lord Shiva temple demolished in Kashmir

Thousands of millions of Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir in the 1990s. A large number of ancient temples were also destroyed during this period. In the year 2019, the Central Government took a big initiative by forming a committee. The task of this committee was to count the destroyed temples. Meanwhile, most of the temples were closed due to the fear of terrorists, but now these closed temples will be started again.