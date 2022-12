videoDetails

DNA : Story of the Accused who fled from jail of 5 Countries

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

The film DON came in 1978 and this was the period when the police of 9 countries including India wanted to catch a serial killer. The name of this serial killer is Charles Sobhraj. Being influenced by this film, the famous dialogue of DON was written. Charles Sobhraj, who spent time in jail for nearly 50 years, is about to be released now.