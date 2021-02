DNA: Strictness on farmers' protest, 'fortification' on Delhi Borders

Ghazipur Border located between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been converted into a fort. Thousands of farmers are protesting against the new central agricultural laws here. Police have placed barricades at several levels at the protest site and heavy deployment of security forces. In addition to barricades, barbed wire has been installed to prevent pedestrians, and spikes have also been placed on the road.