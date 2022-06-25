NewsVideos

DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots

The case of Gujarat riots in which there was a conspiracy to defame Narendra Modi for so many years is on 28 February 2002 when violence broke out in Gulberg Society of Ahmedabad. A total of 69 people, including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, were killed in this violence that broke out within 24 hours of the Godhra incident.

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
