DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the bridge collapse incident site in Morbi. PM Modi also met victims of Morbi tragedy at Civil Hospital. On one hand PM Modi was sharing the sufferings of the victims, on the other hand the whole focus of the system was on how to hide the real cause of this accident from the eyes of the PM and how to save the culprits of this accident. Watch this report for more insights.

