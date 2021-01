DNA: Tales of attack on Lal Quila

In this segment of DNA, watch the Red Fort's visit with Sudhir Chaudhary, where some miscreants sabotaged on January 26, Republic Day, in the name of the farmer's tractor parade. Deviating from the scheduled route for the proposed tractor parade, a section of protesting farmers entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument in the national capital.