DNA: Terrorists celebrate in PoK, taking out rallies

Supporters of radical Islam around the world are applauding the victory of the Taliban and they are hoping that a large part of the world will be captured by fundamentalists in the same way. The first attempt to make Kashmir like Afghanistan was made in 1947 and it was the result of the attack that a part of Kashmir went to Pakistan. Today in this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, terrorists celebrated and took out rallies.