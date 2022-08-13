NewsVideos

DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!

In Kashmir, Hindu migrant laborers and people of other communities are being targeted. This year there have been more than 30 incidents of target killing in Kashmir in which 25 people have lost their lives and it is unfortunate that half of those people were Hindus. The terrorists killed these people only because they were Hindus and had come from other states to work in Kashmir.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
