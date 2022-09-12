DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker

Congress tweeted today amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra after which the political struggle started. In this tweet, the Congress has been shown setting the RSS dress on fire after which BJP also started besieging the Congress on this issue.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Congress tweeted today amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra after which the political struggle started. In this tweet, the Congress has been shown setting the RSS dress on fire after which BJP also started besieging the Congress on this issue.