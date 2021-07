DNA: The game of contract marriage in Punjab in connection with Canada

There have been many such cases from Punjab in which families have spent lakhs of rupees to send their daughter-in-law abroad with the hope that they will send spousal visa so that their sons can also go abroad, lead a good life, earn money in foreign exchange. Can you But the hopes of many of these families were dashed when these daughters-in-law left their husbands after reaching abroad and in some cases sent them to prison abroad.