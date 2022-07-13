DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India

Be it cloudburst incident in Amarnath or crowding of people in other states. At present, most parts of the country have been badly affected by floods. Due to such situations, the loopholes in government arrangements are also getting exposed.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

