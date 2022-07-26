NewsVideos

DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic phase in its history. Today there is a debt of 6 lakh 50 thousand crores on Sri Lanka. In India too, states like UP, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Punjab have so much debt burden that the question is being raised whether the situation of these states is also going to be like Sri Lanka? The same question rose in the Supreme Court as well.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
