DNA: Uproar in Parliament over Azam Khan's sexist remark on BJP MP Rama Devi

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan fired yet another salvo while addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday. His remarks were directed towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi, who was officiating as the Speaker, following which there was an uproar on the floor of the House. Watch this video to know more.