DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

It is the month of October and light cold has started in North India. But with this, the season of stubble burning has also started and whenever the season for burning stubble comes, the politics of the leaders also starts touching new heights. All this happens around Diwali, so some environment lovers start advocating not to burst crackers. Firecrackers are also banned, but no one says anything when they burn the stubble. Watch special analysis of political compulsion on stubble burning in DNA.