DNA: UPYogi on Zee - Will 'repealing farm law' be an advantage or a disadvantage?

In response to what will be the effect of the repealing agricultural laws, Yogi Adityanath said, on this matter the Prime Minister clearly said that we could not explain the matter to some people. Along with this, CM Yogi also said, most of the work for the farmers has been done between 2014 and 2021.