DNA: Videos of devastation caused by earthquake in Turkey will make you cry

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

There was an earthquake in Turkey on Monday morning with a magnitude of 7.8. After which now many buildings have turned into debris. This disaster has become one of the biggest tragedies of this century. Due to this earthquake in Turkey, 5000 people have died.