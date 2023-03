videoDetails

DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

If the 'army of lawyers' in Congress had given good advice to Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi might not have lost his membership. When the verdict came yesterday, what was Rahul's legal team doing, what was it waiting for? See the full report in DNA..