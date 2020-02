DNA: Watch 'Dange Ka Sach' with Sudhir Chaudhary from Ground Zero

Delhi continues to remain on edge today, four days after clashes broke out between anti-Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters in the northeast district of the national capital, which has so far claimed 23 lives and left close to 150 people injured. In this segment of DNA you will watch 'Dange Ka Sach' with Sudhir Chaudhary from ground zero.