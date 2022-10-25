NewsVideos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022

|Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings to you important stories of the day. Watch this video for more information.

Baat Pate Ki: Rishi Sunak becomes 57th PM of Britain
48:34
Baat Pate Ki: Rishi Sunak becomes 57th PM of Britain
Taal Thok Ke: Faith Vs Science on Solar Eclipse
1H6:17
Taal Thok Ke: Faith Vs Science on Solar Eclipse
Deshhit: Don't be afraid of Solar eclipse, understand the concept
32:58
Deshhit: Don't be afraid of Solar eclipse, understand the concept
Indian, British foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and Ukraine conflict
0:42
Indian, British foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and Ukraine conflict
Surya Grahan: Last solar eclipse of the year begins in Delhi NCR
14:19
Surya Grahan: Last solar eclipse of the year begins in Delhi NCR

