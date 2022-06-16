NewsVideos

DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?

Exactly 2 years ago today, on the evening of 15 June 2020, there was a violent clash between Indian and Chinese after a long period of 45 years in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. In this clash, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed at that time.

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 01:08 AM IST
Exactly 2 years ago today, on the evening of 15 June 2020, there was a violent clash between Indian and Chinese after a long period of 45 years in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. In this clash, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred while more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed at that time.

All Videos

Deshhit: Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes objectionable remarks against PM Modi
45:20
Deshhit: Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes objectionable remarks against PM Modi
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
5:35
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Who is the mastermind behind Ranchi violence?
34:36
Agenda India Ka: Who is the mastermind behind Ranchi violence?
Time Machine: Why did Pandit Nehru refuse to sit on the silver chair?
12:5
Time Machine: Why did Pandit Nehru refuse to sit on the silver chair?
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
2:28
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army

Trending Videos

45:20
Deshhit: Congress leader Sheikh Hussain makes objectionable remarks against PM Modi
5:35
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
34:36
Agenda India Ka: Who is the mastermind behind Ranchi violence?
12:5
Time Machine: Why did Pandit Nehru refuse to sit on the silver chair?
2:28
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Galwan clash,Galwan Valley,Galwan Valley clash,india china galwan clash,galwan valley ladakh,china india galwan clash,india vs china galwan valley clash,galwan clash casualties,India China Galwan Valley,china acknowledges casualties during galwan clash,pangong tso clashes,India-China Galwan clash,galwan valley clash video,galwan clash anniversary,india china galwan valley clash,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,2 years of galwan clash,India vs China,India China relation,