DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?

In this DNA report, see how the BJP has ended its alliances with regional parties from different states over the years. And behind this is the big strategy of BJP.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

In this DNA report, see how the BJP has ended its alliances with regional parties from different states over the years. And behind this is the big strategy of BJP.