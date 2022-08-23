DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?

The twin towers of Supertech built in Noida are in discussion these days. After the order of the Supreme Court, both these towers are to be demolished on August 28. Control demolition technology will be used to drop them. About 3700 kg of explosives has been planted to bring down these two towers.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

The twin towers of Supertech built in Noida are in discussion these days. After the order of the Supreme Court, both these towers are to be demolished on August 28. Control demolition technology will be used to drop them. About 3700 kg of explosives has been planted to bring down these two towers.