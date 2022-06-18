DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?

Amidst the violence across the country regarding the Agneepath scheme, the big question is whether the government could have adopted any other way to reform the army. Now the government will also have to reconsider where the lack is from their side.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 02:24 AM IST

