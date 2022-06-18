NewsVideos

DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?

Amidst the violence across the country regarding the Agneepath scheme, the big question is whether the government could have adopted any other way to reform the army. Now the government will also have to reconsider where the lack is from their side.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 02:24 AM IST
Amidst the violence across the country regarding the Agneepath scheme, the big question is whether the government could have adopted any other way to reform the army. Now the government will also have to reconsider where the lack is from their side.

All Videos

Agnipath: Unrest in India over new short-term military jobs
Agnipath: Unrest in India over new short-term military jobs
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
17:21
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
7:54
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
7:14
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
8:13
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?

Trending Videos

Agnipath: Unrest in India over new short-term military jobs
17:21
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
7:54
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
7:14
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
8:13
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,agneepath scheme protest,agnepath scheme protest,agnipath scheme protest,agneepath protest,agnipath scheme protest news,protest against agneepath scheme,up agneepath protest,agneepath scheme,agneepathscheme,agneepath scheme latest news,agnipath scheme protest video,protest over agneepath,agneepath protest in up,agneepath protest news,bihar agnipath scheme protests,bihar protest against agneepath scheme,kanpur protest,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,dna on agniveer,