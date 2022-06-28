NewsVideos

DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains

India is helping the whole world more than any other big country. Countries like America are selling weapons in the name of peace. China is lending loans to small and poor countries. But at such a time, India is providing food grains, medicines and vaccines for COVID to the world.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
India is helping the whole world more than any other big country. Countries like America are selling weapons in the name of peace. China is lending loans to small and poor countries. But at such a time, India is providing food grains, medicines and vaccines for COVID to the world.

All Videos

DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
13:5
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
7:19
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
12:51
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
What were the Bollywood celebrities trolled about this week?
What were the Bollywood celebrities trolled about this week?
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
6:19
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi

Trending Videos

13:5
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
7:19
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
12:51
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
What were the Bollywood celebrities trolled about this week?
6:19
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,india to export wheat to egypt,egypt to import wheat from india,India Wheat Exports,how to export wheat from india,wheat flour export from india to dubai,India wheat export,Wheat export from India,india export wheat,wheat flour export from india,Wheat export,india bans wheat exports,Wheat exports,wheat export from india to bangladesh,wheat export ban,indian wheat export,Wheat,India wheat,Indian wheat,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,Ukraine war,