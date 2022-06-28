DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains

India is helping the whole world more than any other big country. Countries like America are selling weapons in the name of peace. China is lending loans to small and poor countries. But at such a time, India is providing food grains, medicines and vaccines for COVID to the world.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:32 AM IST

