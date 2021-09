DNA: Who did the engineering of dreams of becoming an Engineer in India?

Engineers Day is celebrated every year on 15 September. The day marks the birth anniversary of Indian civil engineer, Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Also known as Sir MV, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the field of engineering. 15 September is celebrated as Engineers Day not only in India but also in Sri Lanka and Tanzania.