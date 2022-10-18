NewsVideos

DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
When children are over pampered, they start misbehaving, in the same way the pampering by dog lovers makes street dogs violent in nature. After getting the support of dog lovers, some strays start considering themselves to be very strong and On getting the encouragement of dog lovers, the dogs of the street consider themselves to be lions and start attacking every passerby. One such stray dog ​​attacked a seven-month-old baby on October 17. In this accident, the child died a painful death and people angered by the incident, protested outside the society.

