DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?

Through this report, you can understand how political traditions are changing in India now. Everyone knows that Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India but do you know that Jawaharlal Nehru was against making him the President.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 01:06 AM IST
