DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?

According to a new study conducted in the US, more than 60 percent of people around the world are those who do not feel emotionally attached to their jobs. Whereas there are 19 percent of people who believe that their work makes them sad.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:52 AM IST

