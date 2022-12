videoDetails

DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Even after three years, the corona virus is not leaving China. Strict policies were implemented in China since the first case of Corona surfaced. The whole area was sealed when a single corona patient was found. Even after such strictness, the situation in China is not improving.