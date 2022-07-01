NewsVideos

DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?

Today, two such big decisions were taken one after the other in Maharashtra, which no one imagined ever. The first decision was that the BJP, showing a big heart, made 58-year-old Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister. The second decision was that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy CM.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:36 AM IST
