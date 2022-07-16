DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
MP Simranjit Singh Mann has given a controversial statement on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Meanwhile, it is also necessary to understand why people demanding Khalistan see their enemy in Bhagat Singh. Watch this report!
