DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?

MP Simranjit Singh Mann has given a controversial statement on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Meanwhile, it is also necessary to understand why people demanding Khalistan see their enemy in Bhagat Singh. Watch this report!

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:52 AM IST

