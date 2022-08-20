NewsVideos

DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?

Today in DNA, we will talk about the drug DOLO, which has become the country's favorite snack during the Covid period. You must have noticed that during the Covid pandemic, only one medicine was advised to be taken for fever, that medicine was Dolo. All this did not happen suddenly, company had spent Rs 1,000 crore for this.

Aug 20, 2022
