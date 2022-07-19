NewsVideos

DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?

In a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it has been found that one out of every 4 children aged between 13 to 15 years in India complaints of being in depression. Well, there was a time when depression was considered a disease of elders.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
In a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it has been found that one out of every 4 children aged between 13 to 15 years in India complaints of being in depression. Well, there was a time when depression was considered a disease of elders.

All Videos

Amarnath Shivling melts before annual pilgrimage officially gets over
1:45
Amarnath Shivling melts before annual pilgrimage officially gets over
Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez: A timeline of their whirlwind romance | Zee News English
Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez: A timeline of their whirlwind romance | Zee News English
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
3:33
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
Rajasthan Gets AI-Powered Chatbot For Fast Disposal Of Cases In Lok Adalat | Zee English News
Rajasthan Gets AI-Powered Chatbot For Fast Disposal Of Cases In Lok Adalat | Zee English News
What happens if 'Work-from-home' becomes a legal right? | Zee English News | Broad View
What happens if 'Work-from-home' becomes a legal right? | Zee English News | Broad View

Trending Videos

1:45
Amarnath Shivling melts before annual pilgrimage officially gets over
Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez: A timeline of their whirlwind romance | Zee News English
3:33
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
Rajasthan Gets AI-Powered Chatbot For Fast Disposal Of Cases In Lok Adalat | Zee English News
What happens if 'Work-from-home' becomes a legal right? | Zee English News | Broad View
DNA Video,Childhood depression,Depression,Depression in children,Childhood,depression in childhood,depression in childhood and adolescence,signs of childhood depression,how is depression treated in children,how to treat depression in children,signs of depression in children,7 signs of depression caused by your childhood,Childhood trauma,causes of depression in children,symptoms of depression in children,Rajasthan,Alwar,15 year old boy suicide,mother,Teacher,DNA,rohit ranjan,