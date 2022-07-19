DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?

In a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it has been found that one out of every 4 children aged between 13 to 15 years in India complaints of being in depression. Well, there was a time when depression was considered a disease of elders.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

In a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it has been found that one out of every 4 children aged between 13 to 15 years in India complaints of being in depression. Well, there was a time when depression was considered a disease of elders.