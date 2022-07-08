DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?

Today our country is facing the challenge of 2.5 Front War. One of these front is from Pakistan, the other front is from China and half front is of those people who keep conspiring to destabilize our country while staying in it. It can be said that the meaning of modern war is to create division within the country itself.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:16 AM IST

