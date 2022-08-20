DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?

Every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is confident that there is nothing wrong with the new liquor policy and the CBI will not get anything. After all, what is so in the new liquor policy, that liquor contracts started selling liquor at the rate of cold drinks. Know what are the 4 big allegations against the Delhi government.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

