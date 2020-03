DNA: Why is Ranjan Gogoi silent on opposition's attack on his appointment to Rajya Sabha

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been appointed to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India. Gogoi has accepted the appointment but the opposition has been after him since that. They have been opposing his decision to accept this proposal. In this segment of DNA watch- आखिर क्यों चुप है Ranjan Gogoi | Gogoi के सबसे बड़े 2 फैसले | Rajya Sabha appointment | Sudhir Chaudhary