DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?

Do you know that instead of ordering food directly from a restaurant, if you order food through an app, then your bill can be 30 percent to 40 percent higher. How? View the report.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Do you know that instead of ordering food directly from a restaurant, if you order food through an app, then your bill can be 30 percent to 40 percent higher. How? View the report.