DNA: Why scrappage policy is necessary for India?

On Thursday, the country's Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a big announcement in the Lok Sabha, he has announced a vehicle scrappage policy, which means a policy to destroy old cars. Under this new policy, government and commercial vehicles older than 15 years and private vehicles older than 20 years will be scrapped or destroyed. Know what will be the impact of this new scrappage policy on the people of India? And why is this policy necessary for the country?