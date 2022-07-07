NewsVideos

DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?

At present, three issues are being discussed the most in our country. The first issue is the insult of the Prophet Mohammad Sahab. The second issue is the comment made by the Supreme Court on Nupur Sharma. The third issue is the documentary made by Leena Mani-Meklai in which the Hindu goddess Kali is insulted. The one common factor in all these issues is religion. The question is when hundreds of people die due to floods, why doesn't it bother anyone?

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 01:36 AM IST
