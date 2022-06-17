NewsVideos

DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?

The Agneepath scheme of the Indian Government has to give a litmus test in its own country. The very next day after the announcement of this scheme, protests erupted in many states of North India. Those protesting against the scheme are the same youth preparing to join the army.

|Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 02:00 AM IST
The Agneepath scheme of the Indian Government has to give a litmus test in its own country. The very next day after the announcement of this scheme, protests erupted in many states of North India. Those protesting against the scheme are the same youth preparing to join the army.

All Videos

DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
10:9
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
9:16
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
5:3
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
1:32
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
Deshhit: Trains delayed amid Agneepath Scheme Protests
47:52
Deshhit: Trains delayed amid Agneepath Scheme Protests

Trending Videos

10:9
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
9:16
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
5:3
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
1:32
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
47:52
Deshhit: Trains delayed amid Agneepath Scheme Protests
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Agnipath,Agnipath recruitment scheme,agnipath scheme,protest agnipath,agnipath scheme protest,protest against agnipath,agnipath recruitment,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,indian armed forces agnipath,protest against agneepath scheme,agnipath bharti yojana,agnipath entrance scheme,agnipath recruitment entry scheme,agnipath scheme for military recruitment,haryana agnipath protest,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,sudhir chaudhary on agnipath protest,#अग्निवीर,