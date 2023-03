videoDetails

DNA: Will America protect Indian democracy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

The BJP alleges that just as Mir Jafar had invited the East India Company to India, Rahul Gandhi is inviting America and European countries to visit India by going abroad and telling that Indian democracy is in danger. BJP also alleges that Rahul Gandhi is calling foreign forces to interfere in India's internal affairs to get power.