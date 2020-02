DNA: Will this Budget be 'enough' to give a boost to become '5 Trillion Economy'?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented her second Union Budget that focussed towards boosting India's economic growth and maintaining the fiscal disciple. Sitharaman, 60, broke her record of a 2-hour-17- minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019. But will it be enough for giving a boost to the Indian economy?