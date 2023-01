videoDetails

DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

The strike of wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation President Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh of dictatorship and sexual exploitation continues for the second day. Veteran wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Geeta Phogat have made many serious allegations against Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh.