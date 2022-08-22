NewsVideos

DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav got the post of Deputy Chief Minister while talking about unemployment. But what will happen to the youth of Bihar who were expecting from Tejashwi Yadav that when he comes to power, he will fulfill the promises made by him. But now it seems that youth will get beaten by sticks on asking for employment and this has raised many questions.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
