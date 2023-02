videoDetails

DNA: 'Zero tolerance' in Assam on child marriage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

The Assam government has shown strictness against those who knowingly conduct and get child marriages done. Due to the orders of Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma, since last night till now about 1800 people have been arrested. So, more than 4,000 cases of child marriage have come to the fore in the state.