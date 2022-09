Does the opposition not have an alternative to PM Modi?

The meetings of Nitish Kumar, who went on a Delhi tour, continued for the third day as well. He met Sharad Pawar and emphasized that opposition unity is very important for the forthcoming elections.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

