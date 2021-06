Doorstep Ration Delivery: Kejriwal is doing drama, responds Sambit Patra

Speaking on controversy surrounding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's doorstep ration delivery scheme, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said that Kejriwal is just doing drama. Earlier CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over stopping the scheme and asked if pizza and burger can be delivered at home, then why not ration.