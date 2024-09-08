Advertisement
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
A new controversy has arisen in Mathura regarding the sanctum sanctorum of another temple. There is a temple of Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj in Shahpur, Mathura. Regarding the sanctum sanctorum of this temple, the Hindu side claims that a samadhi has been built here. Now the saints have started a movement regarding this dispute of temple and samadhi. The saints are agitating to remove the samadhi from the temple land. They are demanding to run a bulldozer on illegal occupation.

