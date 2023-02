videoDetails

Dreaded elephant becomes uncontrollable in Gorakhpur, 3 people dead

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

An elephant has become uncontrollable in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. After which this dreaded elephant has trampled 3 people. The villagers are in panic because of this elephant. Those who have been injured due to the hoodling of the elephant. He has been taken to the hospital.