Drugs Racket In Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 1026 crore seized in Mumbai

There has been a big disclosure of drugs racket in Mumbai. Drugs worth Rs 1026 crore have been recovered. The merchant who has been arrested was himself in a state of intoxication. In this case 7 accused including 1 woman have been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure of drugs racket in Mumbai. Drugs worth Rs 1026 crore have been recovered. The merchant who has been arrested was himself in a state of intoxication. In this case 7 accused including 1 woman have been arrested.