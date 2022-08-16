NewsVideos

Drugs Racket In Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 1026 crore seized in Mumbai

There has been a big disclosure of drugs racket in Mumbai. Drugs worth Rs 1026 crore have been recovered. The merchant who has been arrested was himself in a state of intoxication. In this case 7 accused including 1 woman have been arrested.

|Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
